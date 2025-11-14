I’m about to head on a college tour with my son this morning. So this will be brief. We’re at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, which is basically his only choice. He’s been invited to spend time with the architecture department. He’s wanted to be an architect since he was little.

I’ll be doing my show here in a bit while he’s hanging out in classes. Upside of Central Time is I’ll be done by 2pm.

First up, Gallup shows the level of religiosity in the United States has plummeted since 2015. Less than half of Americans feel like religion is central to their lives now.

There is a lot to sort through, but let me address the Christians.

A few years ago, on social media, I started following more pastors and theologians than politicos because the conversations were more edifying. At this point, there’s no difference between the two, so I’ve moved to golf accounts. The pastors, if anything, are nastier with each other than the politicos are with each other.

Not a week goes by that I don’t see some theobro or pastor with a podcast insisting Christians cannot be Democrats, and they all implicitly or explicitly insist Christians must vote Republican because they cannot opt out. They have to save America, after all.

I’m an evangelical Christian. I don’t think my faith really does allow me to vote for candidates who support abortion on demand, transgenderism, banning churches from helping with social assistance unless they do gay adoptions, suing nuns to pay for abortions, etc.

But you’ll forgive me for thinking it is more than a little off putting to a curious potential Christian when they hear a pastor or theobro say you can’t vote for the Democrat, but you need to vote for the party that funded Planned Parenthood, cheers on the extrajudicial killings of speed boat drivers in the Caribbean, platforms Caitlyn Jenner and various gay political operators, and is led by a serial adulter who cheated on his wife with a porn star who likes to say “f—k” during press conferences, etc etc etc.

“Don’t vote for the party of the transgender freaks, vote for the party of Matt Gaetz!” is a hell of a suggestion.

As a Republican, you may be okay with all that. But too many Republican Christians cannot bring themselves to speak up about any of that. So, for the curious person who might become a Christian, I think joining the cross and the Republican Party together does more harm than good.

Theobro and podcast pastor, maybe instead of chasing clicks, preach the gospel and let the Holy Spirit do the regenerative work to change the person’s worldview, heart, and political views.

You are actually hurting the cause, and I think the data shows it. As everyone, including the religious, gets more political, don’t be surprised that the people who hate politics are getting less religious.

Tariffs

The President, thankfully, is going to cut tariffs on various grocery items to bring down the prices.

The President first insisted that only foreigners would pay the tariffs.

Then the President insisted that tariffs are not contributing to prices going up.

Now, the President says he will cut the tariffs to bring down prices that aren’t increasing due to tariffs and are being paid for by foreigners anyway.

Curious.

Let’s now apply that to the products that go into building houses and see what happens. What about car parts, too?

If cutting tariffs on grocery items can bring down the cost of groceries, perhaps the same might happen in other areas of life.

I know that is crazy thinking, but maybe, just maybe.

Epstein

Lastly, the Democrats, just two days ago, trotted out emails that claimed Donald Trump was a key bestie of Jeffrey Epstein and spent Thanksgiving with Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. It turns out the emails purportedly originated with Virginia Giuffre, who, before she committed suicide, insisted under oath and in public that Trump had no real involvement with Epstein.

Beyond that, there is actual video of Trump in Florida at Thanksgiving in 2017. The DNC has now deleted a tweet claiming Trump and Epstein were together at Thanksgiving. The Democrats have now walked all that back over 48 hours and are instead now producing emails that claim Epstein knew Trump was a crazy, bad, dementia addled person.

So, in 48 hours, the coverage at CNN and MSNBC and the talking points of Democrats have gone from “Trump and Epstein were close friends” to “Epstein hated Trump and was a great judge of character.”

Meanwhile, there are real victims.

The whole thing is gross and absurd.