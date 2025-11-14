Erick Erickson's Show Notes

I have three adult children. My youngest daughter informed us she was gay at 28 years old. Now two years later she is married to a woman. They were both raised in loving, supportive, conservative, and most importantly, Christian households. They both know what I believe. They also both know that they are dearly loved. I’m trying to be the momma that Christ would have me to be. I’ve learned a valuable lesson during this season. Love the Lord with all my heart and love others as Jesus would.

I think the whole “Democrats can’t be Christian” argument misses the mark entirely.

Christianity isn’t defined by a political party — it’s defined by whether someone actually follows Christ. Full stop.

A person can call themselves a Christian and still support things that are immoral.

Likewise, someone can vote for a candidate without agreeing with every policy they hold. Voting is not discipleship.

Your salvation isn’t tied to:

• your party registration

• your voting habits

• or which candidate you supported

It’s tied to your relationship with Christ and whether you live according to His teachings.

Yes, there are issues — like abortion — where Christians have strong moral opinions.

But even there, the question “Can a Christian vote for someone who supports abortion?” is not the same as “Does this person actively support abortion themselves?”

People vote for candidates for dozens of reasons — economic, social, foreign policy — and the ballot isn’t a purity test.

Christianity is not:

“Vote the right way or you aren’t a Christian.”

Christianity is:

“Follow Christ, repent where you fall short, and pursue righteousness with sincerity.”

Political parties don’t save anyone.

Christ does.

