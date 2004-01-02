Nathan over at Southern Appeal is discussing a WSJ article about Dean and Christians.

By the way, this is somewhat humorous. I've been reading Southern Appeal for a while. The other day I had a conversation with a friend of my about a guy named Steve Dillard -- very smart, very articulate, an all around great guy and conservative. The thought struck me -- man, Steve should be blogging.

Well, today I'm blogging away, follow a link, and what do you know, Steve is the guru behind Southern Appeal. I emailed him to say it was my blond moment of the day.

So now he just needs to move to Movable Type.