Stephen Wolfe is the author of a book on Christian Nationalism and is pretty clearly in favor of some sort of ethnic or race oriented Christianity. A lot of pastors and leaders in the reformed community wanted to make excuses for him or accommodate him, but he is very clearly tied into some ideas antithetical to scripture.

Brian Sauvé is the Senior Pastor of Refuge Church in Ogden, UT, and President of New Christendom Press.

Eric Conn is the Executive Pastor of Refuge Church and CEO of New Christendom Press.

They, and others, organized and participated in a New Christendom Press conference called the “War for Normal.”

Also speaking at the conference was Zachary Garris, a PCA Pastor, who has been indefinitely suspended by his Presbytery.

I bring this up and raise the warning because the event allowed Antelope Hill Publishing to participate at the event with a booth and saw nothing wrong with the publisher bringing its copies of Hitler’s speeches and the memoir of an SS officer to sell.

Antelope Hill publishes Mussolini, Hitler, and such gems as “Lifeblood of the Nordic Race.” They even had tarot cards for sale at the purportedly Christian conference.

This entire community, which seemingly found each other on social media, is trying to spread throughout reformed denominations and infest them with kinism, racism, and ethno-nationalism. One cannot say they lack discernment, which is what some people want to charitably do. They intentionally avert their eyes relying on Christian grace and charity to excuse them of their behaviors.

Over a billion Christians worshipped normally today without having to spread racial and ethnic bigotry. But these people seem to believe being “for normal” is for race and ethnicity.

They are increasingly comfortable being public about their views even as denominations like the PCA and others strongly reject their views.

My denomination, the PCA, should take note that Zachary Garris is not alone in his views within the denomination and has plenty of fellow travelers the denomination would be wary of, some of whom are undoubtedly in pulpits.

At the Southern Baptist Convention, they have to deal with the Center for Baptist Leadership, whose leadership and owners orbit in circles adjacent to and intersecting some of these characters.

Other denominations, too, are dealing with this stuff.

Outside the church, Satan spreads the lie of critical theory and intersectionality, all of which are premised on class and race. Inside the church, Satan spreads kinism, racism, and ethno-nationalism, all of which are premised on class and race.

Those within and on the outside of the church would replace Christianity with a culturalism that defies Christ and scripture. Be wary of these people.