Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Bob P.'s avatar
Bob P.
2h

Erick, thanks for the heads up on this evil scheme.

If Jesus isn’t at the top of the message. I don’t want it.

If the message doesn’t include loving your neighbor, I don’t want it.

The lack of either of these topics is a deal breaker for me.

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Susan Johnstone's avatar
Susan Johnstone
2h

Frightening from both sides.

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