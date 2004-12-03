I was tipped in a weekly newsletter from Human Events Online to this story:

"With Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsak declining to run for Democratic National Committee chairman, the latest boomlet is for Colorado State Party Chairman Christopher T. Gates. Democrats captured U.S. House and Senate seats and majorities in both houses of the legislature in Colorado, making the 47-year-old Gates a hot property. "I've had lots of phone calls and e-mails and, yes, I'd love to play a leadership role in the future Democratic Party," Gates told HUMAN EVENTS' John Gizzi."

Gates is one to watch. With the Salazar brothers both winning congressional seats, Colorado seems to be a blue-leaning state in a sea of red.