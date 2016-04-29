It should be a no brainer of a statement. Smoking cigarettes causes cancer. In fact, there are many things a person can smoke that do less damage. Cigars and marijuana are less likely to cause cancer than smoking cigarettes.

Back in March, when people started asking me to smoke cigarettes, I declined. Not only did I decline, but I said I would never smoke cigarettes. Why? Because smoking cigarettes causes cancer. It is a no brainer.

There is ample evidence of the fact. The data is voluminous showing a direct link between cigarettes and cancer. But smoking cigarettes does not just cause cancer. There are all sorts of other ill effects. Cigarette smokers tend to prematurely age. Their skin wrinkles, their voice deepens, they get yellow teeth and stained skin. They may get emphysema as well as asthma. Then there is the smell. Cigarette smokers smell. They also lose their sense of smell. Smokers know they smell like cigarettes so they often overdo cologne and perfume to compensate, which just makes it worse.

Updated: Fri Apr 29, 2016