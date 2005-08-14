The left might take it as a sign that a stopped clock is right twice a day. The rest of us will just see it as another sign that Cindy Sheehan is a crackpot, at best. Yes, David Duke agrees with Cindy and they both hate the Jews.

Cindy Sheehan, a mother who lost a son in the Iraq War, is determined to prevent other mothers and fathers from experiencing the same loss.

Courageously she has gone to Texas near the ranch of President Bush and braved the elements and a hostile Jewish supremacist media to demand a meeting with him and a good explanation why her son and other’s sons and daughters must die and be disfigured in a war for Israel rather than for America.

Recently, she had the courage to state the obvious that her son signed up in the military to protect America not to die for Israel.