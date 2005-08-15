I've decided that Cindy Sheehan is really not a media whore. She is a grieving mother in need of some serious therapy as she has become unhinged from reality through the weight of her grief. After all, what rational person says these things? And sadly, the left, instead of helping this woman, is using her. But, when September comes, will the left dump her and leave her to fend for herself, or will they still lift Cindy high to say what they want to say but cannot say because they are not grieving mothers?

This is more tragedy than farce.