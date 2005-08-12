"The only one in this orgy of anti-war sentiment who has not spoken is Casey Sheehan"

Cindy Sheehan's son was killed in Iraq. She's a grieving mother. Last year, the President met with Mrs. Sheehan, comforted her, and grieved with her. At the time, Mrs. Sheehan thought the President had done well and appreciated him. Enter August, no major news, and a media still smarting over the President's re-election despite everything they threw at him. Cindy Sheehan returns entering stage right -- this time a willing pawn of the media in the form of a grieving mother.

Mrs. Sheehan says she wants the United States out of Iraq now. She does not want other mothers to go through what she has gone through. But, other mothers have gone through what Mrs. Sheehan has gone through and many are offended by her actions, thinking her deed cheapens the memory of Casey and other fallen soldiers. At the same time Mrs. Sheehan wants us out of Iraq, she wants Israel out of "Palestine." One must stand back in amazement at how victimhood can turn a grieving mother into a statesman.

I have no use for Mrs. Sheehan. While Casey's grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins having issued a statement saying Sheehan "now appears to be promoting her own personal agenda and notoriety at the the expense of her son's good name and reputation," the media and the left allow and encourage Mrs. Sheehan to do what the others have been so inept at doing -- keeping an anti-war, anti-Bush story alive through the August news slumber. Concurrently, the media and the left ignore those parents of the fallen who are offended by Mrs. Sheehan, support the President, or otherwise recognize that Mrs. Sheehan's actions discredit and undermine the work so many fallen soldiers works hard for. Those people just do not make the story flow like the left wants.

The remarkably humorous bit of all of this is that while Mrs. Sheehan is using the body of a dead solider to get her fifteen minutes of fame, Mrs. Sheehan is letting that body be used by Michael Moore, Code Pink, the DNC, and the media to extend their fifteen minutes of fame. The only one in this orgy of anti-war sentiment who has not spoken is Casey Sheehan, who gave his life that Iraq might be free. Whether he believed in the cause or was just doing his job, we will never know. But he did not die in vain. Iraq will be free. And in September we will all go back to forgetting who Cindy Sheehan is, not that we ever cared to begin with, and we will remain in Iraq.