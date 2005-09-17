“She also wants us to end the military occupation of New Orleans.”

Her son ran off to war. Her husband divorced her. The media realized she was at best a nut. All Cindy Sheehan has left is the Blame Hate America First crowd. On September 24, 2005, Cindy Sheehan will seal the deal that she is not just a media whore and not just a moonbat, but also one of those who hates America. Cindy is going to Washington to march with the Communists.

That's right. On September 24, 2005, Cindy Sheehan will team up with International Answer and United for Peace to call for an end to war. But, it's not just the end of war that Sheehan wants, she also wants us to end the military occupation of New Orleans. How rich -- the left complained that Bush was playing guitar while people died in the streets. Now that he has done something, the far left wants him to stop.

ANSWER, a front organization for the Communist Party, is using this protest to call for an end to the war in Iraq; an end to "colonial occupation from Iraq to Palestine to Haiti"; stopping the threats against Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, and North Korea; getting the United States out of the Philippines and Puerto Rico, and getting military recruiters out of schools.

United for Peace is an organization consisting of various other groups, of which ANSWER, the Communists, the Socialists, the Greens, and the Intergalactic Artists for Peace, among others, are a part. United for Peace is collectively the face of all those groups that hate America, hate American policy, and will only be satisfied if some communist dictator somewhere is able to beat us.

Cindy Sheehan is now irrelevant to the cause against the war. She has allied herself with America's enemy. She has sold out the ideals her son fought and died for so that she can hate America with just a little more intensity. And she has chosen to do it with those people who support the ideals and institutions her son fought against.