Doctors are often accused of having a "God complex." Perhaps Cindy Sheehan, in her grief, has developed such a complex. From her post over at Mr. "Terrorists=Freedom Fighters" website:

We as mothers need to stop buying into the load of misogynistic crap that our children need our constant presence in their lives so they can thrive and grow. What we need as families are strong support systems that allow each family member to grow and achieve his/her full potential as human beings. What we as Moms need to stop doing is giving our children to the military industrial war complex to be used as human cluster bombs: to kill innocent civilians and to perhaps die enriching and feeding the gluttonous war machine.

It is up to us Moms to make sure our children are whole and safe. We can start doing this by always opposing the wars that bury our kids before us. So what I am saying to the people who want me to go home and take care of my kids: I AM taking care of my kids, and yours, too.Well, bless you Blessed Mother Cindy. We do need you to save us from the PNAC/Neocon/Israel backed military industrial complex. We cannot think for ourselves. We must pray to Mother Cindy for clarity and ask her to forgive us for loving America. Only then can we truly embrace the hate America left.

Seriously, Cindy's 15 minutes are passed. In another week, luckily, we can retire her to a Double Jeopardy answer about the year 2005. "This mother, whose son was killed by terrorists in Iraq, decided to align herself with those who called her son's killers "freedom fighters" and instead attack President George Bush for participating in a PNAC/Neocon/Israel backed global conspiracy."