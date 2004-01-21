Chip Griffin, a New Hampshire political consultant, has some thoughts on Wesley Clark today:

According to the Manchester Union Leader: "Retired General Wesley Clark yesterday noted he 'stayed with the U.S. Army' through the Vietnam War, setting up a contrast with White House foe John Kerry, who left the military and became a war critic."

This new hard-edged tactic would seem to suggest the Clark campaign feels Kerry's big win in Iowa is a real threat to the General's chances in N.H. â€” and the only way to win is to tear him down. But among most Democrat primary voters up here, Kerry's life story likely resonates much better than Clark's.