Kelly Clark, the inept finance director of Bibb County, had charges against her dropped. The magistrate court judge said the warrant was invalid. No doubt the DA will continue to pursue Clark.

It is widely believed the DA intends to run for judge. Having a scalp from the Mayor's Office will go a long way towards that. This is not to say, however, that there is politics behind this. The fact is, something is rotten in the Mayor's Office and the DA is to be commended for looking into it. But, combine that with public climate and public attention and no doubt a loss by the DA would reverberate throughout a community that wants a scalp.