Well, I suppose you have to have stood to have a last stand and Clark has never gotten off the ground. This suggests Clark is, to credit Steven Taylor, toast.

Evoking the image of Gen. George Custer's famed last stand, one of Wesley Clark's chief backers in New York said Tuesday it appeared the former general's race for the Democratic presidential nomination might be over.

"I think the general is about to meet Sitting Bull," said state Senate Minority Leader David Paterson, a Manhattan Democrat.

Paterson was referring to the 1876 battle in which Custer and more than 200 soldiers of the 7th Cavalry were wiped out by a force of Indians led by Sitting Bull at the Little Bighorn River in Montana.

"No one likes more a colorful battle reference than a senior soldier like Wes Clark, but in this case the storyteller was a little confused," said Clark spokeswoman Kym Spell. "The history of this war is far from written." Ah, the campaign is ever the optimist. Last to see that Charon has been paid. Last to see that Acheron has been crossed.