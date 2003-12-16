Perdue intended to sign a 6'6" high school student to a full athletic scholarship. Because of a paperwork mixup, it signed a 5'6", 128 lbs. student with the same name as the intended scholarship recipient. Says the new basketball player:

I don't feel bad at all about keeping the scholarship. I have studied hard my whole life (earning a 3.8 GPA at Yorktown). I am captain of the academic team, student council secretary, member of the chess club, and play the flute in the marching band and all I was looking at was getting a lousy couple thousand dollars of my school paid for with academic scholarships. The other Jason gets a 2.5 GPA and the NCAA minimum score on his SAT and he gets a full ride because he can run fast and put a stupid orange ball in a hoop. It looks like Coach Keady is going to be stuck with me for four years.