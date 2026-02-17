Yesterday, I mentioned the problems with Ken Paxton running for the Senate. Now comes word that Don Huffines, running for Texas Comptroller, bought Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, where Epstein is documented to have abused a lot of minors.

Hilariously, Huffines’s most vocal defender is Matt Gaetz, who knows a thing or two about underage girls.

Superficially, there is nothing sinister about Huffines’ purchase, other than it is Jeffrey Epstein’s sex dungeon in the desert, and Huffines tried to cover up the transaction. He would have gotten away with covering it up, but for changes he wanted to make that required permitting.

Now, in fairness, here in Georgia, a businessman bought Jeffrey Epstein’s jet. But when he discovered it was Epstein’s jet he had bought through a broker, he filed a lawsuit. In Huffines’ case, he tried to hide the transaction until it became public and now claims he did it for the children — claiming the money went to the victims.

Guys, when Herschel Walker ran for the Senate in Georgia, I told everybody the Democrats would attack Walker for holding a gun to his wife’s head. Republicans yelled back that Walker had been open about his mental health, his ex-wife had forgiven him, etc.

Walker lost women, including a sizable portion of Republican women, and lost the Senate to Warnock.

Good luck to the Texas Republicans running a serial adulterer whose own staff reported him to the FBI and the man who bought Jeffrey Epstein’s desert sex dungeon.

Bravo, Texas Republicans. Bravo.

On the radio yesterday, I talked about the mental illness sweeping white progressive females in America. But something is also happening on the right where we’re willing to put up the most compromised candidates and then blame everyone else for their failure to get elected. It’s like because Trump got elected after the “grab them by their p—y” tape came out, the GOP has decided the more awful the candidate, the more likely they are to get elected. But none of them are running against Hillary Clinton, one of the few women in America no one thought Trump would try to grab anywhere.

Trump is Trump. He is given a unique license for his behavior by the public, who have baked it into the equation, but the voters keep making it clear they don’t want others to be like Trump.

However, much of this is foisted on the GOP by the grifter class. Consider, if you will, Steve Bannon.

As more and more comes out about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the spin that Bannon was just making a documentary does not hold up.

Bannon and Epstein plotted finding a way to push Mike Pence aside as Vice President for Mike Pompeo before “it” happened. “It” is some implication that Trump would die (be killed?) or be impeached and removed from office. Bannon and Epstein wanted Pompeo for President and seemed sure Trump would be no more for one reason or another.

Bannon also called his pedophile friend “God.” When Epstein himself replied that he did not think of himself as God, Bannon replied, “I do.”

Bannon and Epstein hung out together, were pictured together, and even plotted against the Pope together.