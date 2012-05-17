Late last evening came word that House Republicans intend to keep parts of Obamacare. Even if the United States Supreme Court throws the whole law out, House Republicans intend to resurrect portions of Obamacare. House Republicans publicly say the story is wrong. I’ve talked to several House Republicans who tell me the story is actually on the money and the Republicans now denying it are really playing at semantics.

These House Republicans tell me these denials about the accuracy of the story are equivalent to the House GOP semantically arguing it was living up to its Pledge to Nowhere requirement for $100 billion in cuts that actually amounted to something like $34 billion. Conservatives in the House of Representatives tell me explicitly to go with Politico on this and be very wary of the House GOP Leadership when it comes to repeal.

It is a sad time for the Republican Party. The base must treat its leaders as if they are Soviets â€” trust but verify their statements. And lately, it is harder and harder to verify their statements. The work of the Tea Party must continue or within a decade I honestly do not believe the GOP will be one political party.

In both Indiana and Nebraska, the Tea Party has continued to make gains. People have flat out rejected the establishment favorites for U.S. Senate â€“ Dick Lugar and Jon Bruning, respectively â€“ in favor of candidates who offer a challenge to the status quo.

Will Texans prove what theyâ€™re made of and do the same?

I love Texas. But letâ€™s face it â€“ the Texas congressional delegation is mediocre at best and leaves much to be desired.

Now, Texas has the chance to get it right â€“ by sending Ted Cruz to the U.S. Senate. But will they? Maybe. But we have a lot to do and the Republican Primary in Texas is only 2 weeks from today.

But the payoff would be worth it â€“ this is Texas for crying out loud. Weâ€™ve been given the opportunity to replace long time thorn in our side, Kay Bailey Hutchison, with an actual honest-to-goodness conservative. Ted Cruz is that conservative. David Dewhurst is not.

The first step is to prevent Dewhurst from getting to 50% on May 29th so that there is a head-to-head run-off between Dewhurst and Cruz in July.

The good news is that last week, Sarah Palin endorsed Cruz â€“ adding to an already impressive list of solid conservatives like Jim DeMint, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, Ed Meese, Mark Levin, the Club for Growth, the Madison Project, Gun Owners of America, RedState, and numerous others. These are not â€œDC insidersâ€ as Dewhurst would have you believe, but strong conservatives who are fighting hard against the status quo and who know that Ted will join with them rather than the establishment.

Given Dewhurstâ€™s rather paltry and almost embarrassing list of endorsements, it was not surprising that his response was to up the ante on spending â€“ increasing his own ad buys, while his SuperPac launched another $1 million ad buy in Houston targeting Ted directly. In fact, while Dewhurst has spent just over $5 million on positive ads about himself â€“ he or his SuperPacs have spent over $4 million on ads specifically going after Ted.

Why? Itâ€™s pretty simple â€“ Dewhurst has been polling below 50% consistently despite having statewide name ID for over almost 15 years and hundreds of millions of dollars to throw around. And, he simply has no conservative record to run on. In fact, he would like people to ignore his record of proposed tax increases, higher spending and general incompetence as Lt. Governor. So, they are focusing on lies and distortions about Tedâ€™s record.

The lies are extraordinary and should be ignored. The biggest lie â€“ and one that sadly gained some traction â€“ is that Ted is a â€œtrial lawyerâ€ who represented a Chinese company against an American company, and thus harmed American manufacturing jobs. This is facially absurd. Ted is an appellate lawyer â€“ as Dewhurst well knows because Ted was the Solicitor General for the State of Texas, often fighting for the people of Texas in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. But even more, Ted represented one side of a dispute between two businesses â€“ and the guy Dewhurst claims is an American manufacturer moved his business to China years ago.

The truth is simple. Everyone â€“ and I mean absolutely everyone â€“ in Austin who follows politics knows that David Dewhurst is a squishy moderate. They know he has been a major impediment â€“ along with Joe Straus â€“ to moving conservative reforms. They know he is boring and entirely unpersuasive. They know he is hiding behind the overall record of Governor Perry, who sadly is the lone conservative of any note who has supported Dewhurstâ€¦ entirely out of loyalty to the man who has served as his Lt. Governor for some 12 years (in other words, donâ€™t make anything of that support).

Meanwhile, Ted has a track record of fighting for conservatism. He has fought against ceding U.S. sovereignty to some unaccountable, leftist World Courtâ€¦ he has fought for religious freedom by successfully defending the placement of the 10 Commandments on the Texas Capitol groundsâ€¦ and countless other efforts as a lawyer and a fighter for conservative principles.

Most importantly â€“ Ted has sent a clear signal that he will work with conservatives in Washington to fight the establishment. Dewhurst not only will join the establishment â€“ he is the establishment personified.

Texans have a chance to actually do something to change the direction of this country. They should do it, or perhaps we should stop looking to Texas as a leader of conservatismâ€¦