This article from the AJC has some interesting perspective on Clear Channel in the Georgia market, including this: Despite owning six radio stations in Atlanta, Clear Channel did not have a single station in the top 13. Of interest also is that

Listeners turned off Real Radio 105.3 (WMAX-FM), the new Clear Channel talk station that switched from '80s music this year. The first FM talk station in Atlanta was ranked near the bottom of the list at 29th, tied with a country station in Rome and a new Hispanic station near Lake Lanier.

Clear Channel had that Real Radio talk crap in Macon for a while. It was awful. Talk is for NPR and AM, not FM. Luckily, in Macon, they changed it to a Modern Rock station, which I regularly listen to. While it has a limited play list, it plays all the current stuff I listen to.

I am not hostile to large media corporations, but I think Clear Channel is basically crap. It sells cookie cutter stations that bore the local market.

According to the AJC article,

Stripped of its franchise Regular Guys show, 96rock lost more than half its targeted audience in the mornings this spring, according to Arbitron ratings.

Among men ages 25 to 54, the rock station plummeted from first to ninth place.

Clear Channel, which owns 96rock (WKLS-FM) and 1,200 other radio stations nationwide, took the Regular Guys off the air in April after the pair inadvertently aired obscene porn talk over a commercial. Ironically, they were mocking government regulators, who were aggressively battling Howard Stern and similar shock jocks.

96rock replaced the Regular Guys with a syndicated show out of Indianapolis, "Bob & Tom."

Tim Dukes, who oversees 96rock, tried to make the best of it, noting the falloff wasn't as steep as those at radio stations in other cities that lost Howard Stern. Clear Channel dropped Stern over indecency charges on six of its stations this year.

Fans of the Regular Guys, who mixed silly Maxim-style jokes with sly commentary, still lament their absence.

"I really miss the banter and the hijinks," said Andy Roberson, 40, a Smyrna contractor who now aimlessly fishes around the dial in the mornings seeking entertainment. "I haven't found any one show to replace them."