Eric Holder is going to resign his position as Attorney General

News is just coming across the wire. Holder has been Obama’s friend and companion for six years. He has relentlessly screwed up most everything he has touched. He has overseen a Department of Justice that has been complicit in killing American border patrol agents and covering up abusive government. In the vernacular of the kids these days, Eric Holder has loyally served as Barack Obama’s cockblocker.

And now he is resigning.

The only reason Eric Holder would do this now, before the mid-term elections, is if he was pretty sure he’d have to deal with a Republican Senate next year. A nomination and confirmation fight is just another area to be politicized before the 2014 mid-terms when the nation has turned against Barack Obama on a host of issues and Republicans are revving up attacks on both the IRS and Benghazi. It means a potential loss of control on another front when the Democrats are already on defense across the country. That instability does not happen unless the people in positions to control this decision see headwinds against them.

Eric Holder resigning is another sign the Democrats are worried about having to deal with a Republican Senate majority in January.

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