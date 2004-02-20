The Atlanta Journal's Political Insider reports:

We're not putting a lot of stock in it, simply because Max Cleland has been out of the public eye for most of the last 18 months.

But the name of the former U.S. senator from Georgia has sprung up as a possible running mate for John Kerry. Larry Sabato, the University of Virginia political handicapper, says Cleland "would make Kerry at least competitive" in Georgia.

And this from the Hotline, which originally appeared in the Christian Science Monitor: "Dem consultant William Klein writes, 'When I first realized whom John Kerry would pick to be his running mate, I did a little dance of satisfaction that startled my dog, Oscar. . . . No one's mentioned his name in the speculation so far, either. Oh, maybe in a blog or two, but none of the majors. His choice would really shake things up, shifting the dynamic of the race and adding unexpected excitement to the ticket. Do I have your attention? . . . All right, it's Max Cleland!'"