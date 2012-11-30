Cliff Diving
Only a fool would think that the same Congress that got us in this mess can get us out of this mess. The fiscal cliff is the byproduct of multiple congressional compromises to kick several different cans down the road. Now they’ve all landed in t...
Only a fool would think that the same Congress that got us in this mess can get us out of this mess. The fiscal cliff is the byproduct of multiple congressional compromises to kick several different cans down the road. Now they’ve all landed in the same spot. Both sides are trying to kick multiple cans at one time and are kicking each other instead. | Read More »