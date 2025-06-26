Erick Erickson's Show Notes

CNN Just MASSIVELY Lied About Trump. I've Got the Evidence.

Jun 26, 2025
CNN is engaged in a systemtic lie to its audience and I’ve got all the evidence to show it. CNN altered its reporting about the Iran bombing and is not just refusing to acknowledge it left out key details, but is doubling down that its original reporting included the key details about the intelligence report being “low confidence.”

CNN did not originally report the intelligence report was “low confidence,” but now its anchors and fact checkers insist that it did.

CNN should apologize for its original reporting. Instead, it has chosen to gaslight its audience.

