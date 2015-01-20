CNN’s Max Foster interviewed Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal over the weekend. He grilled Jindal on so-called “no-go zones.”

Pay attention to what Jindal actually said, as documented by CNN.

Jindal was also unable to offer examples during an earlier interview with CNN’s Max Foster, saying that he’s “heard from folks here that there are neighborhoods where women don’t feel comfortable going in without veils … We all know that there are neighborhoods where police are less likely to go into.” “I think that the radical Left absolutely wants to pretend like this problem is not here. Pretending it’s not here won’t make it go away,” he told Foster. Pressed for details, Jindal said only “I think your viewers know absolutely there are places where the police are less likely to go.” And asked whether that feeling may be caused by high crime rates, rather than the Muslim population in the area, Jindal said, “This isn’t a question.”

This was all based on a speech Gov. Jindal made to the Henry Jackson Society in London about the so-called “no-go zones,” which is not Jindal’s own designation for the areas, but what is used in common parlance in London. Jindal told the society, “In the West, non-assimilationist Muslims establish enclaves and carry out as much of Sharia law as they can without regard for the laws of the democratic countries which provided them a new home.”

Max Foster of CNN acted like he had never heard of such a thing and, in fact, seemed downright insulted by the idea that there might be areas of muslim population where men try to impose sharia law on the local population.

Turns out CNN has run a report on just such an area. And, it was in London.

Perhaps Max Foster should watch his own network. Or maybe he should read the Gatestone Institute report that documents no-go zones in Europe and, in particular, France. In fact, there’s a 2,200 page report on French “no-go zones” that copiously documents their existence.

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