The press is hysterical. Donald Trump’s Administration has repealed a ludicrous finding from the Obama Administration about carbon dioxide and has decided to expand coal energy production in the United States. ABC News has gotten hysterical.

For those of you upset by my criticisms of the Trump Administration this week, breathe easy here. On energy, the President is on solid ground.

It is notable that Chris Wright, the Energy Secretary, flies under the radar. He’s not out putting on uniforms and cosplaying like some of the other members of the Cabinet. He’s out working to make sure our national security is protected and our power grid is expanded.

Working with Wright is Lee Zeldin, the highly efficient and competent Director of the EPA. With Russ Vought behind them, the men are a high powered wrecking ball destroying the Left’s Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal, were it successful, would see us fall behind China in not just energy production, but the ability to power the future of AI. China is building a massive number of coal powered plants. While the United States has been winding down coal, China has built over 100 plants in the past year.

During the ice storm a few weeks ago, New England could not rely on solar and wind. They had to use natural gas and import power. People were burning trash and wood to stay warm.

The Left’s Green New Deal is a suicide pact for the West, and President Trump gets it. We should be building more natural gas pipelines. We should be building more coal and natural gas power generation facilities. We should be building more nuclear power plants.