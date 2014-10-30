Yesterday, Houston Mayor Annise Parker had to withdraw her subpoenas to Christian pastors in Houston. The mayor demanded several pastors turn over the text of their sermons if those sermons mentioned homosexuality, gay marriage, the mayor, etc.

Turns out the Coca-Cola Company’s Nonpartisan Committee for Good Government gave Mayor Parker’s campaign $1000.00. But that’s not the only time Coca-Cola has supported bigotry toward religious adherents in the country.

Earlier this year in Georgia, the Coca-Cola Company joined other major corporations in opposing religious liberty legislation in the Georgia legislature. Coca-Cola, taking the side of gay rights activists, attacked the legislation and made threats to the legislatures. Coca-Cola and others funded a third party group solely forced to shut down the advance of religious liberty legislation in Georgia.

That group then went on to campaign against any candidate who supported religious freedom in Georgia. Now this group and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce are already declaring a “line in the sand.” They will aggressively oppose religious liberty in Georgia.

Between Mayor Parker and Coca-Cola’s actions in Georgia, it looks like the company has a real antipathy toward the religious in America.

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