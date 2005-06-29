All becomes right with the world.

Despite ongoing violence in Iraq, Coca-Cola is getting back into the bottling business in the war-torn country for the first time in 37 years.In the latest step by the Atlanta-based beverage giant to bolster its presence in a region dominated by archrival Pepsi, Coke is forging its first bottling agreement in Iraq since it pulled out in 1968.The deal — announced Tuesday in Istanbul, Turkey — involves a Turkish company that bottles Coca-Cola products and an Iraqi partner.