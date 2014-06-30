Want to meet Ted Cruz? He’s going to be speaking at the RedState Gathering in Fort Worth, TX. Now’s the time to register for the RedState Gathering. Senator Cruz is going to be joined by other senators, congressmen, governors, and others.

Also, Governor Perry, Senator Cruz, and Texas Attorney General Abbott are throwing some killer parties at the Gathering this year.

You’ll want to get into Fort Worth on August 7th and stay until August 10th. The main events are August 8th and August 9th, but there’s going to be an awesome reception on the evening of August 7th you won’t want to miss.

Some come on down to Fort Worth, TX for the fifth annual RedState Gathering. Go here to register. Then come meet Senator Ted Cruz.

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