I am headed to Nashville, TN on September 16th. It is going to be a great time. I’m going for this great event. Hashtag Productions and the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission are hosting a discussion between Russell Moore of the ERLC and Joe Scarborough. I get to be the moderator.

The event is going to be from 7:15pm to 9:00pm at Lipscomb University’s Collins Auditorium.

If you are in the Nashville area or want to come up for a great event, you won’t be disappointed. We’re going to be discussion a topic I have been writing about more and more: Crazy Never Wins.

The post Come See Russell Moore, Joe Scarborough, and Me in Nashville on September 16, 2014 appeared first on RedState.