I doubt it now for sure. So does Robert Novak:

The Dean campaign, forged by longtime political operative Joe Trippi's brilliant use of the Internet, can be said to have effectively ended in New Hampshire. In no state did Dean enjoy such hard-core support welded into a carefully constructed organization. This was the state he had to win to regain momentum after Iowa.

With Dean's candidacy hanging in the balance, his most important endorser was nowhere to be seen here. He wasn't wanted. Al Gore had swooped in with the surprise endorsement at Dean's apex just before he began his precipitous decline. While Democratic activists maintain that the 2000 election was stolen from Gore, they blame the former vice president for his maladroit campaign. Gore's use of the Dean phenomenon as a ticket back to prominence did not help either of them.