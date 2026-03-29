Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
5h

Don't ever change, Erick. I listen and read BECAUSE you integrate your faith so openly. I have my own, very small, Substack BECAUSE a man of faith I trust, trusts this space. I subscribe BECAUSE you are unafraid to heed the calling of God on your life and share His Word on the public airwaves despite what others tell you. It is quintessential to what makes you unique and valuable on the airwaves, sir. Don't ever change. God bless and Godspeed.

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Dee's avatar
Dee
5h

Thank you, Erick - for the great beginnings to our days during this week.

There are times when I read your morning thoughts, I don't want to continue - because I don't want to "know." Ignorance is bliss, so they say. However, I've realized that you are the one conservative voice that I trust implicitly. You are thoughtful and measured in your comments, and I know that if I repeat something you have said, it will be the truth.

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