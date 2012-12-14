Coming Together
At times like this we are told we must “come together.” When you think about, we don’t, as a nation, come together much any more except in tragedy. We used to come together as a nation during the Olympics, when we rooted for Americans...
At times like this we are told we must “come together.” When you think about, we don’t, as a nation, come together much any more except in tragedy. We used to come together as a nation during the Olympics, when we rooted for Americans. But in recent years we are too often lectured about the jingoism in rooting for America. We used to come together | Read More »