So I'm having a discussion with a guy about communism. He says, as communists usually do, that the USSR was not actually communism as it was intended to be implemented.

"So," I said, "what about China."

"No, not a true implementation," he said.

"North Korea?"

"No, not a true implementation," he said.

"Vietnam"

"No, not a true implementation," he said.

"Cuba?"

"No."

"Angola?"

"Nope. None of these are implementations of communism as Karl Marx intended it." (I didn't go into the Marxism v. Communism thing).

I looked him in the eye and said, "So what you are telling me is that none of the people who have ever tried to implement communism have ever been successful. They've all gone on to create murderous regimes that torture and kill the dissents. Either no man can ever truly implement communism, or when it is implemented, the minority are repressed, starved, stolen from, and slaughtered."

I asked him if he'd rather try communism again and risk the more likely than not slaughter or just recognize that no one is ever going to actually implement a non-murderous communist regime and we should stick with capitalism.

He wants to try again.

As Tacitus once pointed out, it's battered wife syndrome all over again.