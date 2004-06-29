the evangelical outpost has done the world a favor by tracking down the insanity of communist flake Michael Moore. An example:

The small hardware salesman, the small clothing store salespersons, Jesse the Barber who signed his name three different times on three different petitions to recall me from the school board. F**k all these small businesses -- f**k 'em all! Bring in the chains. The small businesspeople are the rednecks that run the town and suppress the people. F**k 'em all. That's how I feel.

So, we should supress the driving force of the American economy. Spoken like a true member of the Party.