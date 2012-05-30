Democrats frequently “concern troll” the Republican Party. The GOP cannot win in New England. It has drifted too far to the right. The GOP is purging moderates. Etc. Etc. Etc.

They act as if they care and in fact are delighted by what they interpret as the decline and fall of the GOP.

Meanwhile, more Democrats are leaving the Donks headed over to the GOP. They are losing the rust belt, Appalachia, and the South. Their gains in the west are not offset by their losses elsewhere. Blue collar Catholics are leaving.

Tonight, I’ll spend some time concern trolling the Democrats.

You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. The show is from 6pm to 8pm ET.

Consider this an open thread.