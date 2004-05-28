If you haven't figured it out, no real blogging today. Christy and I are at a church conference.

Our church, prior to us joining, dwindled to about 80 members -- on a good day. We are the only couple under 50 -- heck, we haven't broken 30 yet. But, the place feels like family.

So, we are in Atlanta at Vision Planners, which is helping us build a strategic plan for growth over the next five years. It's very productive, but we have to overcome some initial skepticism. I'll keep y'all updated.