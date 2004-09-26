The Macon Telegraph wrote an article about blogs today. Several bloggers, including Steve Dillard, from Southern Appeal, and I, were interviewed. The whole article is here. This quote captures my view on the current influence of blogs:

"It is still a news world where the front page of the New York Times sets the news agenda for the national mainstream media," Erickson said. "But it is increasingly a news world where the blogosphere sets both a tone and view of the news that is fresh."

However, I did go on to expand on that and say that even from the first of this year, political reporters are now quoting bloggers and preparing news articles on information picked up from blogs. The rapid advance of blogs as tools of the mainstream media, while at the same time being considered enemies of a lot of the mainstream meida, is one of the most impressive and under reported news stories of this year.