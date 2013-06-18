CONFIRMED: Georgia Right to Life Opposes Legislation to Prohibit Abortions
With friends like these… Life News confirms Georgia Right to Life is opposed to one of the most pro-life pieces of legislation to come out of Congress since the partial birth abortion ban. While the rest of the pro-life movement lobbies today for...
With friends like these… Life News confirms Georgia Right to Life is opposed to one of the most pro-life pieces of legislation to come out of Congress since the partial birth abortion ban. While the rest of the pro-life movement lobbies today for the ban on abortions from 20 weeks to the point of birth, one pro-life organization is apparently calling members of Congress to | Read More »