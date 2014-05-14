Congrats to my friend Rush Limbaugh. According to the Drudge Report, Rush has won Author of the Year from the Children’s Book Council. The CBC is an organization where children themselves vote for their favorite author.

If you have not read the Rush Revere series, you should. They are actually great books and my kids are fans. My son has a horse he calls Lightning, which we had a birthday party for the other day. Yes, I know that Liberty, in the Rush Revere series is the horse. But the five year old couldn’t say that when the book came out. So now Liberty is Lightning in our house.

Congratulations Rush.

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