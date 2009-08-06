Frank Kratovil (D-MD) is a freshman member of congress representing Maryland's First Congressional District. He's also extremely vulnerable.

You'd think he wouldn't do stuff like this.

A young boy in the crowd asks the Congressman, "My grandfather is a retire war veteran. What are you going to do to make sure he is cared for with Health Care?"

Congressman Kratovil's response? He starts talking about suicide.

See for yourself:

Why to make the kid go home worrying! Oh, as the Salisbury News points out, Kratovil never did directly answer the boy's question after lecturing him on solider suicides.