Conservative Ostriches
Folks, I’m going to tackle this head on tonight and I want to challenge you to tune in, though you might not like what you hear. You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. I’ll be live from 6pm to 8pm ...
Folks, I’m going to tackle this head on tonight and I want to challenge you to tune in, though you might not like what you hear. You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. I’ll be live from 6pm to 8pm ET. Let’s get into this topic and whether conservatives are just refusing to see the lay of | Read More »