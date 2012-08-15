This appears on the twitter feed of @ABCPolitics

James Dobson’s former organization is called Focus on the Family.

Family Research Council is run by Tony Perkins.

The news organization that immediately concluded the Aurora, CO shooter was probably a tea party activist has a real problem telling conservatives apart.

By the way, Jackie Bensen of NBC 4 in Washington, DC reports the shooter had Chick-Fil-A related stuff in his backpack.

I expect at any moment ABC News will hear this and conclude it must have been a crazy Christian doing the shooting.