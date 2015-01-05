Conservatives in the House of Representatives are considering blocking Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A from becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives. They need 29 conservatives to stand shoulder to shoulder to make that happen.

There are allegedly 25 of 29 ready to do it. Of course, last time they had the votes to block the Speaker and they all caved at the end. It would be more surprising if they hung together than if they caved. Caving is what conservatives in the House of Representatives often do.

What conservatives need to understand is that they do not have the power to get their guy elected Speaker. Conservatives now only have the veto power, which is powerful in and of itself.

Conservatives can block anyone from being Speaker. They can work together to ensure someone more favorable to themselves is elected, but they themselves cannot pick that person.

29 votes for someone other than Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A can keep Boehner from being Speaker. The odds are that the person the conservatives vote for initially would never become Speaker.

Conservatives in the House need to understand that if they want to be a force to be reckoned with, they need to use their veto out of the gate to block the Speaker.

29 of them, voting for someone other than Boehner, will do just that. And doing so will then give them leverage throughout the next Congress.

The vote happens tomorrow.

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