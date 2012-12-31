Conservatives Should Kill This Deal
Conservatives within the Republican Conference should kill the compromise plan for the fiscal cliff. For years, squishy folks on both sides and lots of think tankers have told us that we needed a “balanced” approach to solve our debt and de...
Conservatives within the Republican Conference should kill the compromise plan for the fiscal cliff. For years, squishy folks on both sides and lots of think tankers have told us that we needed a “balanced” approach to solve our debt and deficit problems. A “balanced” approached included both tax increases and spending cuts. In other words, a “balanced” approach looked a lot like the so called | Read More »