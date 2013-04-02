Considering Immigration
David Addington of the Heritage Foundation published a Backgrounder on immigration late last week while I was on vacation. As Congress picks back up the issue, it is worth noting that Addington provides probably the most detailed definition of “a...
David Addington of the Heritage Foundation published a Backgrounder on immigration late last week while I was on vacation. As Congress picks back up the issue, it is worth noting that Addington provides probably the most detailed definition of “amnesty” that I have seen. The term â€œamnestyâ€ is often used loosely with reference to aliens unlawfully in the United States. Sometimes it refers to converting | Read More »