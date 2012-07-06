A convicted terrorist is leading liberal groups to protest Mitt Romney and the Kochs. That’s right, there’s a fundraiser for Mitt Romney that the Kochs are in.

So the liberals are rallying. They’re rallying with a convicted terrorist, Andy Stepanian,

His claim to fame is being characterized as succeeding “where Karl Marx, the Baader-Meinhof gang and the Red Brigades failed.” He’s quite proud of it. And the left will mark with him to protest Mitt Romney.

Remember friends, this isn’t the first terrorist to support Barack Obama. It won’t be the last.

UPDATE: By the way Powerline notes no one showed up at the protest. Stoned, incarcerated, your guess why is as good as mine.