Read this:

Developed by Oculus Innovative Sciences in Petaluma, the [solution] is claimed to be as effective a disinfectant as chlorine bleach, but is harmless to people, animals and plants. If accidentally ingested by a child, the likely impact is a bad case of clean teeth.

Oculus said the solution, called Microcyn, may prove effective in the fight against superbugs, crossover viruses like bird flu and Ebola, and bioterrorism threats such as anthrax.

What is Microcyn? You know it as water. Huh? It's water that has been super-oxygenated. The result is an ion imbalance that ruptures the cells of single cell organisms, but does nothing to multi-cellular creatures like people.

Very cool.