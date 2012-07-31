Some friends in Texas are privately worried about Ted Cruz. The polls are very close. David Dewhurst has vastly outspent him. There is a huge turnout happening in random places in Texas â€” lots of people showing up in the runoff who do not normally vote in runoffs, let alone in Republican primaries.

That could be a sign that people are really fired up for Ted.

That could be a sign that Dewhurst is beating the bushes trying to get Democrats and typically disengaged voters to save him.

The only way to ensure a victory for Ted Cruz today is for you, if you live in Texas, to go vote. If you do not live in Texas, track down any friends you have in Texas and get them to go vote for Ted Cruz.

We need him. Today is election day.