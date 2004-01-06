The New York Times takes a look at the controversial audit in Vermont that got "buried." At first, I thought this would be about Professor Bainbridge's post on possible insider trading. It's not. You can read the Times yourself. Reading Drudge, it appears that the Times has a scandal in the making. Reading the Times, you get the feeling that it's no big deal.

First we have a report of possible insider trading come out. Then we have a report that Dean might have entered into an HMO contract with the assistance of a staffer who had previously lobbied for the HMO.

I'm getting the feeling that the official Clinton Document Dump has begun. Get all the garbage out there at one time. Everyone will be overwhelmed. When the Republicans (or other Dems) attack, just say it's old news.

If Dean does expect to be the nominee, this would be a logical next step.