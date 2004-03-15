If we ever fall in the delusion that most Europeans are a brave and proud people, read this and come back to reality.

"You can't bomb a people" over a perceived threat, [Prime Minister Elect] Zapatero said in comments coming five days before the first anniversary of the March 20 start of the war.

"You can't organise a war on the basis of lies," he said, alluding to Bush's and Blair's insistence the war was justified by their belief -- so far unfounded -- that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction that posed an imminent threat.

"Wars such as that which has occurred in Iraq only allow hatred, violence and terror to proliferate," he said.

The head of the EU executive arm, European Commission chief Romano Prodi, agreed, in an interview published by Italy's La Stampa newspaper Monday.

"It is clear that using force is not the answer to resolving the conflict with terrorists," Prodi said. "Terrorism is infinitely more powerful than a year ago," and all of Europe now feels threatened, he told the paper. Well Mr. Prodi, what should we do? Surrender? Unless we all convert to Islam, this situation isn't going away any time soon.