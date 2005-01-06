So Bill Gates puts on a show to show off new Microsoft technology. What happens? The Microsoft Blue Screen of Death crashes the party. Hahahahaha. Oh, and there is this from Conan O'Brien:

The presentation started on a jokey theme, with late-night TV host Conan O'Brien presenting a mock version of his own show and a video diary of his and Bill's 'lost weekend' in Las Vegas.

"I got too drunk, I woke up with a hooker," O'Brien said. "Bill got too drunk, he woke up with an Apple computer."