Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Russ Brian's avatar
Russ Brian
Oct 1

Finally see some progress, but I still believe letting Israel go directly after the provincial leadership of the Revolutionary Guard (with the US providing appropriate cover) would have been more expeditious.

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
Oct 1Edited

Agreed, Erick. Trump finally settled on what was always the sane approach for taking on Iran. Better late than never. Economic siege is much more effective, and much less costly, than are bombs and empty threats of mass destruction. Will it make a difference in the midterms? Probably not. There are too many other things for decent Republicans to despise about Trump and his administration — like the economic siege they have imposed on America with their tariffs. I am a subscriber to the WSJ — pretty much the bible for Free Market Republicans. Virtually all of the comments about Trump and MAGA are now negative. When a “Republican” president loses the readership of the Wall Street Journal…

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